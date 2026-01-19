Police asking for public's help finding man wanted for child sex crimes in Central Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for child sex crimes.

A news release sent Monday says Luis Fernando Landaverde-Urias, 21, is wanted for two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and two counts of carnal knowledge.

Landaverde-Urias is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Tips can be submitted by calling 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

