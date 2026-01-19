Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police asking for public's help finding man wanted for child sex crimes in Central Virginia

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 19, 2026
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for child sex crimes.

A news release sent Monday says Luis Fernando Landaverde-Urias, 21, is wanted for two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and two counts of carnal knowledge.

Landaverde-Urias is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Tips can be submitted by calling 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Luis Fernando Landaverde-Urias

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone