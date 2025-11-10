Lucky Virginia Lotto player wins $1,000 a day for life

HAMPTON, Va. — A lottery ticket sold at a Hampton convenience store has won the top prize in Saturday's Cash4Life drawing. Now the winner has a choice between $1,000 per day for life or a one-time payment of $7 million (before taxes).

The winning ticket was purchased at Aberdeen Food Mart at 933 Aberdeen Road in Hampton and matched all six winning numbers in the November 9 Cash4Life drawing.

The winning numbers were 3-8-18-20-22, with Cash Ball number 4.

The winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize.

In case you're wondering, it would take around 20 years to accumulate $7 million if you're paid $1,000 a day not taking taxes into consideration.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.