Lucky Virginia Lotto player wins $1,000 a day for life

HAMPTON, Va. — A lottery ticket sold at a Hampton convenience store has won the top prize in Saturday's Cash4Life drawing. Now the winner has a choice between $1,000 per day for life or a one-time payment of $7 million (before taxes).

The winning ticket was purchased at Aberdeen Food Mart at 933 Aberdeen Road in Hampton and matched all six winning numbers in the November 9 Cash4Life drawing.

The winning numbers were 3-8-18-20-22, with Cash Ball number 4.

The winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize.

In case you're wondering, it would take around 20 years to accumulate $7 million if you're paid $1,000 a day not taking taxes into consideration.

