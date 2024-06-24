Driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed pedestrian

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield Police say they have now arrested and charged a driver in relation to a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian.

Chesterfield Police say at 8:19 a.m. on April 26, they were called to the intersection of Lucks Lane and Spirea Road for a reported crash. That's just down the road from the Grace Gospel Chapel.

Officers say that a 2019 Volkswagen sedan was traveling west on Lucks Lane when it hit a 2012 Toyota sedan that was making a left turn onto Spirea Lane.

"The Volkswagen, which was driven by Quincy D. Ware, 30, veered off the right side of the roadway, striking a pedestrian on the sidewalk," Chesterfield Police wrote in a release.

That pedestrian was identified as 31-year-old Katherine D. Anderson of Chesterfield. She would be taken to a hospital but would later die.

Police say following an investigation, officers obtained warrants for Quincy Ware for involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving in relation to the crash.

Quincy was arrested on June 21 and later released on bond.

Investigators say that speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!