A teenager killed their daughter. Now they want Virginia law to hold parents accountable.

RICHMOND, Va. -- The family of a Henrico County teen killed by a classmate -- asked lawmakers in Richmond Wednesday to take steps to prevent future tragedies like theirs.

Lucia Bremer was killed in 2021 by 14-year-old Dylan Williams, as she walked home from school.

"Our daughter Lucia was stolen from us," said Lucia's father, Jonathan Bremer. "To people who would never have a chance to meet her, to see her bright smile -- she is merely a statistic."

Lucia's family shared their story to lawmakers Wednesday and asked them to approve a change in law inspired by what they went through back on March 26, 2021 -- when 13-year-old Lucia was shot and killed by a schoolmate.

"Lucia died on the floor of the garage while I stroked her hair and I tried to will her back to life," Lucia's mother, Meredith Bremer said.

The 14-year-old shooter, who has since pleaded guilty, took the gun from his legal guardian.

"Lucia is dead in part because an adult gun owner made a choice to leave his firearm easily accessible to his teenager," Meredith said.

The guardian was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor but wasn't convicted.

Bremer's family says he couldn't be charged under current laws around allowing minors access to guns-- because the cutoff age is 13.

They asked the committee to support legislation to make it a felony for any parent or guardian who allows a minor of any age access to a firearm -- if that minor has been charged or convicted of a violent felony or a school threat assessment found them to be a risk to themselves or others.

Both they say would have applied to Bremer's killer.

"In Henrico County, we're seeing kids bring guns to elementary schools, middle schools, high schools," said State Sen. Schuyler VanValkenburg (D - Henrico County (part). "And so you know, if you have someone in your home, a minor in your home, who you know, is at risk for doing violence, and you will allow them to have access to a gun that should be punishable."

A new version of the bill was presented to the committee that was more focused than the original.

Philip Van Cleave with the Virginia Citizen's Defense League says they were opposed to the original wording saying it cast too wide of a net -- but supported the aim of the bill.

"The idea of holding someone accountable for intentionally or definitely negligently causing harm, we're okay with that," Van Cleave said.

Several Republican lawmakers also spoke in favor of the measure and with the exception of two abstentions, was passed unanimously.

"We must start holding parents of dangerous minors accountable for the way in which they spend their weapons are stored," Jonathan said.

When asked his stance on the legislation, a spokesperson for Governor Glenn Youngkin says he'll review legislation that reaches his desk.

There is a companion bill in the House, but it has not been heard.

