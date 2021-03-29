Lucia Bremer Murder: Police warn of 'unfounded, inaccurate' social media posts

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two days after 13-year-old Lucia Bremer was shot and killed along Hickoryridge Road in the Gayton Forest West subdivision, police warned Sunday evening of of "inaccurate messages" being posted on social media.

"Speculations about the crime being investigated as a hate crime or being gang related are unfounded," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka wrote in an email.

Henrico Police Chief Eric English noted that "while homicide investigations are complex and must be investigated thoroughly with a great deal of follow up, at this stage of the investigation, these allegations have no validity or credibility."

Suspect arrested in murder of Quioccasin Middle School student Lucia Bremer

Additionally, police said that while a teenager is in custody on petitions of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by juvenile and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, their investigation into the crime is not finished.

Police have not yet said what may have prompted the shooting.

"With many unanswered questions, our investigative staff is working tirelessly and are still in the early stages of reviewing this case. Investigators must continue their work in sync with the State's Medical Examiner's Office, the Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney, witnesses, and with the victim's family," police said.

Lucia Bremer



Remembering Lucia

Lucia Bremer's family posted about their daughter on the Liberty Tree Farm Facebook page.

"Liberty Tree Farm is saddened to report that our beloved daughter and joyful farmer, Lucia Whalen Bremer, was killed in a senseless act of gun violence on March 26,"

the post read. "Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts as we navigate the next few weeks."

The farm is registered to Lucia's father Jonathan Bremer, according to state business filings.

Lucia Bremer, who attended Quioccasin Middle School, was walking with a friend along Hickoryridge Road in the Gayton Forest West subdivision around 4:30 p.m. when someone approached the girls and shot Bremer, according to police. Bremer was pronounced deceased later that evening.

The gunman ran away from the shooting scene.

Investigators initially put out an alert to neighbors about an armed and dangerous gunman on the run.

Police used the reverse 911 system to alert the community.

This continues to be a developing story. Anyone with information about the case asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5794. Additionally, police said anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious, should call 804-501-5000.