Chesterfield firefighter honored at Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Colorado after cancer death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Chesterfield firefighter who died after a battle with cancer was honored at the International Association of Fire Fighters Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Colorado over the weekend.

Lt. Robert Talbott died in December after a brief battle with occupational cancer. He was a 20-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

Watch: Remembering veteran Chesterfield Fire Lt. Robert Talbott

Remembering veteran Chesterfield Fire Lt. Robert Talbott

Talbott's name was added to the memorial's Wall of Honor.

Several Chesterfield County Fire and EMS members accompanied the Talbott family to Colorado for the memorial service.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube