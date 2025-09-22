Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chesterfield firefighter honored at Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Colorado after cancer death

Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Lt. Robert Talbott, who passed away on Friday night at the age of 55 after a brief battle with cancer.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Chesterfield firefighter who died after a battle with cancer was honored at the International Association of Fire Fighters Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Colorado over the weekend.

Lt. Robert Talbott died in December after a brief battle with occupational cancer. He was a 20-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

Talbott's name was added to the memorial's Wall of Honor.

Several Chesterfield County Fire and EMS members accompanied the Talbott family to Colorado for the memorial service.

