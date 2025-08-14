Elementary students in Colonial Heights receive free backpacks: 'It really warms your heart'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Hundreds of students at Marguerite Christian Elementary in Colonial Heights received backpacks and back-to-school supplies on Thursday as part of Loyalty Toyota's fourth annual Big Summer Giveback.

Loyalty Toyota partnered with the Kids In Need Foundation and more than 650 Toyota dealers around the country to help more than 77,000 students nationwide.

Loyalty Automotive President Dave Perno said roughly 500 backpacks were handed out to Marguerite Christian to make sure students "have what they need to go to school this year."

"When the kids walk up to the book bags, their eyes open up, they get to pick their own color, they have the supplies on the inside and it really warms your heart," Perno said.

Rovez Ingram, the school's principal, called the donation "a huge support" for students and families.

More than 200,000 students have received supplies over the past three years through Toyota’s Big Summer Giveback.

