Louisa urges residents to take advantage of free dental program

LOUISA COUNTY, Va.-- The Louisa County Resource Council's dental program partners with every dental practice in the county to provide residents in need with care -- but organizers said COVID-19 has cut the number of people seeking their help by more than half.

"Our objective is to serve between eight and 10 people monthly by sending them to the dentist and getting care," said Lloyd Runnett, executive director of the Resource Council. "Currently, we're not even quite reaching half of that, and we really want more applicants."

Runnett said he knows their program isn't the only one seeing a decline in patients. Local dentists have told him patient numbers are also down because of the pandemic.

"That need is absolutely there," Runnett explained. "We know our numbers are really bad, actually, you know, as far as dental care goes, and as far as a community. And so there's lots of facts. So, if you're having pain, if you're having an issue with your teeth, we really, we have resources available to get it."

To qualify for this free dental service, you have to live in Louisa County and meet income requirements. For those who qualify, the organization will provide $500 for their dentist visit.

For more information on how to apply, you can visit the Resource Council's Facebook page here.