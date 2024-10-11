How Louisa helps technology students land tech jobs after graduation

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- The Louisa County Technology Assistance Center provides hands-on tech training to students.

Established to support the district's distribution of iPads, Chromebooks, and laptops to students from elementary to high school, the center has turned tech maintenance into a vital learning opportunity.

"We looked at it right from the beginning is, how are we going to how are we going to maintain and run the program?" teacher Tom Lent said. "We decided right away that we're going to have kids be part of this whole process."

This approach not only aids in device upkeep but also prepares students for future careers.

"We find students that have already taken technology courses. So it blends in really well," Lent said.

Cody Palmer, a past program participant, has since secured a job with the school district.

"Having the certifications allowed me to go right into a career and that career allowed me to come into the school," Palmer said. "It is pretty cool."

The center operates as a self-maintainer, allowing students to perform warranty work on new devices issued to incoming freshman and sixth-grade students.

Hands-on learning for grades and careers is building a knowledge of high-tech maintenance and building better minds.



