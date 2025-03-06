How Louisa County Schools builds better minds through the arts

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — The theater at Louisa County High School was alive with the laughter and excitement of young audience members as the Barter Theater Players performed a special show for the county’s third graders.

"Traditionally, we have an elementary performance," said Hamilton Garnett, a member of the Louisa Rotary Club. "This year it's all of the 3rd graders in Louisa County."

For the past 22 years, the Rotary Club has collaborated with the Barter Theater Players from Abingdon, Virginia, to bring live performances to local schools.

Actress Kailey Kyle emphasized the impact of introducing theater to young students.

"Being able to bring theater to students this young, it's lifechanging," she said. "It's the joy of all of our lives as well."

Kyle said that for many of these students, it was their first experience seeing a live play.

"It's so fun too because we get to meet them where they're at, go to their schools and see them," she said. "Then they get to have this unfiltered reaction to theater for the first time. Every student may not want to be an actor, but hopefully will want to use their voice in some type of way."

This initiative not only entertains but promotes the idea of building better minds through the arts.

