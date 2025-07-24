Food assistance program changes prompt Louisa nonprofit to ask for help: 'We have seen an increase in need'

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — The Louisa County Resource Council is rallying community support to ensure that no family goes hungry.

The nonprofit, run by Lloyd Runnett, has been assisting the most vulnerable in the community for 34 years, and currently, they report that the need has grown to the highest level they’ve ever seen.

"We have seen an increase in need over the last two to three years as the economy has fluctuated," Runnett explained.

He and his team are also concerned about potential changes to SNAP benefits (formerly known as food stamps) following the passage of President Trump’s budget bill earlier this month.

The law introduces new work requirements for SNAP recipients, and the Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the new law could lead to a 20 percent cut in SNAP funding through 2034.

In response to these challenges, Runnett says the organization is taking three major steps to prepare for potential increases in demand.

First, the nonprofit is currently running a canned food drive to ensure they have an excess of items on hand for those in need.

Second, they are ramping up their volunteer efforts to ensure adequate staffing to handle any increase in demand.

Third, they are seeking monetary donations to add additional refrigeration capacity to store more fresh produce and meals for families in need.

"The Louisa Resource Council is serving about 1,850 to 1,900 families monthly, and we expect that number to increase," said Runnett. "We don't know the exact figures or the true impact, but we are preparing. We're trying to gather enough inventory to carry us through. We don't know how long this will impact our community."

If you’d like to donate or volunteer, visit louisaresource.org.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

