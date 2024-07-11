Louisa, Goochland residents voice concern over proposed area truck stop: 'This is our home, man'

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- Officials in Louisa County will soon decide if the area needs another gas station and truck stop.

Love's Travel Stop hopes to secure a location in Louisa County in the coming months. According to submitted documents, the potential location of the truck stop and convivence store is alongside Cross County Road or Route 522 in Gum Spring.

It’s a 52-acre piece of property near Interstate 64 and located just over a mile from the Goochland County line.

The potential project is creating controversy amongst residents in the area. Over 100 people bearing signs and petition signatures packed a room to share their opinions at a Wednesday night neighborhood meeting.

“I would say that most of us do not want this here for very good reason,” shared one person whose comment garnered cheers from people in the room.

Love’s staff heard those concerns from Louisa and Goochland residents at a neighborhood meeting they held Wednesday night.

The meeting was a requirement for Love’s in the process of consideration to get a permit.

Louisa County Commission staff gathered feedback from the meeting to provide to the commission before they made a decision.

Love’s staff said they have conducted three other neighborhood meetings to collect feedback, ever since they submitted their application back in January 2023.

"We’re your neighbors. We are not bringing in a bunch of people from out of state to work this thing,” said Char Bruner of Love's.

Some present at the meeting expressed concerns about the impact tat additional traffic coming into the area would put on law enforcement and fire rescue agencies.

They shared concerns about the possibility that Louisa County could have to rely on Goochland County since Goochland agencies are closer to the proposed location.

Other people expressed concerns on how it would impact the quality of water supply in Louisa.

“Can you guarantee with 100% certainty that your travel stop won't impact he quality of my water," said one person.

Love’s Staff members responded to each question. They deferred the handling of law enforcement responses to the county but said they were required to present their plans to first responders who they say only provided one piece of feedback.

They also cited water studies that show the area has enough water to go unaffected and say they have robust procedures and precautions in place to prevent environmental hazards.

“We are held to the standard the state requires its in our best interest to make sure we are not creating issues with water and we have water and are not effecting it. We are doing everything we are required to do,” Bruner said.

No one in attendance spoke out in favor of the project.

The majority shared they don’t believe this project is compatible with the wants of the community.

“You guys are here about your business. We want your business to succeed but this is our home, man,” said one community member.

The planning commission will hear the proposal for the site at their meeting on August 8. The commission can either deny it, defer it or pass it.

If it is passed it will then go to the Board of Supervisors for the final vote.

