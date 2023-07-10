Two injured after firetruck crashes into tree while responding to a call

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Two firefighters from the Mineral Volunteer Fire Department were injured when their fire engine crashed while they were responding to a call for help Sunday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said the crashed happened around 3 p.m. in the area of Peach Grove Road in Louisa County.

The firetruck ran off the road and into a tree. State Police noted it was raining when they crashed.

A 20-year-old woman from Fredericksurg was ejected from the firetruck when it crashed, and was flown to UVA University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver, a 39-year-old man from Culpeper, was taken to the hospital as well, but State Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Both firefighters were wearing their seat belts.

This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Division I Crash Reconstruction Team.

