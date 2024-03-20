Large fire triggers State of Emergency in Louisa, evacuations underway

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- A large fire has triggered a State of Emergency in Louisa County on Wednesday afternoon.

Louisa Fire & EMS is fighting "a large fire in the area of West Old Mountain Road and Yanceyville Road," a Louisa County spokesperson shared. "Louisa County Sheriff's Office and Fire and EMS has begun evacuations for areas of West Old Mountain, Shannon Hill and Yanceyville Rd. If you live in that area, please evacuate your home for safety until further notice."

Louisa County leaders are opening the Emergency Operations Center and emergency shelters for those who need to flee from the fire.

Anyone in need of assistance in evacuating is asked to contact (540)967-3496.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect Wednesday from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday, as very dry air, warm temps, and gusty westerly winds result in high fire danger.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.