Virginia State Police investigating two fatal crashes in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating two fatal crashes that happened over the weekend in Louisa County.

The first crash happened Saturday night on Shannon Hill Road near Mount Airy Road.

State Police said a 43-year-old man was headed north on Shannon Hill in a 2004 Mazda 6 when he ran off the road and overcorrected. He hit a 2012 Nissan Altima that was traveling the opposite way.

The man died at the scene from his injuries, and State Police said he was not wearing a seat belt. He was identified as Jermaine Thomas Scott of Louisa County.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 49-year-old Pamela Lee Thompson of Kents Store, was transported to UVA University Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. State Police said she was wearing a seat belt.

On Sunday, State Police responded to a crash around 1 p.m. in the 16000 block of Jefferson Highway.

A 33-year-old man was headed east in a 2008 Dodge Ram when he crossed the center line of the road and hit a 2014 Dodge Ram head-on.

State Police said the man died at the scene and was not wearing a seat belt. He was identified as David E. Lively Jr. of Bumpass.

The other driver, identified as 58-year-old Bobbie Jo Sprouse of Bumpass, was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious, but not life-threatening injuries. State Police said she was wearing her seat belt.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.