Louisa County schools hold field day for students with special needs

Louisa, VA – Welcome to the Tournament of Champions!

The Louisa County school district has participated before, but this is the first time it’s hosted. And this time, it's even bigger!

The field events are specifically designed for students with special needs.

The event held at Louisa High School’s football and track field also brought students and teachers from Nelson, Greene, Charlottesville, and Fluvanna.

"To be able to bring different school divisions that haven't been participating in other Tournament of Champions events across the state here to Louisa and excel and have a great time", says LCPS Superintendent Doug Straley.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says inclusive physical education and physical activity programs in schools provide equal opportunities for all students, including those with disabilities.

Special needs teachers and volunteers led students in activities like the 50 and 100-meter dash, soccer skills, frisbee throwing and cornhole.

“We knew we would need tons of volunteers and we put the word out and tons of volunteers flowed in”, says Straley. “That's what Louisa is all about: making things happen and I'm so proud of this community."

