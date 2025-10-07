4 people, including teenager, injured in Louisa County altercation, sheriff's office says

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Four people, including a minor, were injured in an altercation in Louisa County on Monday night, according to the sheriff's office.

A call for an ongoing assault at a home in the 15000 block of Jefferson Highway came in just before 9 p.m.

"The caller was unable to provide specific details but stated that a male subject was actively fighting and injuring people at the location," the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found two men, a woman and a teenage boy suffering from injuries.

One of the men had life-threatening injuries consistent with a stab wound. He was flown to an area hospital for emergency treatment.

The sheriff's office said that the other victims were treated at the scene.

"The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident. Deputies are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the assault and to identify all parties involved."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at 540-967-1234 or submit an anonymous tip through Louisa Crime Stoppers by calling 800-346-1466.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

