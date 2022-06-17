Lori Collier Waran is the new Richmond Raceway president

RICHMOND, Va. — Lori Collier Waran will become the fourth president of Richmond Raceway when she officially begins at the NASCAR track in Henrico next month.

Waran is the first woman to lead the track as president in its 76-year history.

"I am honored to take on the leadership of Richmond Raceway,” Waran said in a statement that announced her new role. “Richmond Raceway is one of the most historic tracks in motorsports, and the fans in RVA are some of the most passionate in the entire country. I look forward to building on the iconic fan experience already in place and continue to demonstrate to old and new fans why Richmond truly is America’s Premier Short Track.”

Waran was previously Chief Revenue Officer and Associate Publisher at Virginia Business Magazine + Media and general manager and publisher for Style Weekly.

“Lori is a proven executive with a track record of connecting with consumers through strategic planning and execution of events at every stop along her decorated career,” Chip Wile, NASCAR senior vice president and chief track properties officer, said. “Lori has deep roots in the state of Virginia and has a great passion to deliver the best experience possible for fans when they enter the gates at Richmond Raceway. We look forward to an exciting next chapter at Richmond under Lori’s leadership.”

Dennis Bickmeier, who left Richmond Raceway earlier this year, was named Henrico County's Executive Director of Henrico’s Sports and Entertainment Authority.

