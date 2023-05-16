Watch Now
Gun found in Longdale Elementary School bathroom

Posted at 2:14 PM, May 16, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police have launched an investigation after someone found a gun inside a bathroom trashcan at Longdale Elementary School.

The northern Henrico school was placed on lockdown and later "restricted movement" status after the discovery.

"Following a thorough investigation by Henrico County Police, the lock and teach was lifted. The matter is being handled accordingly by school administrators and the police," Longdale Elementary School official wrote in an email to parents and staff. "We know this is alarming to everyone in our school community. As you talk with your child this evening about today's events, please remind them of the importance of reporting anything suspicious to adults in the building. It truly helps keep us all safe."

Henrico Police planned to stay at the Norfolk Street school throughout the school day.

Neither school officials nor police reported any sort of threat made prior to the gun's discovery.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

