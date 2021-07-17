Missing 78-year-old woman driving gold Honda may be headed to Louisa

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- State police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 78-year-old woman from Spotsylvania County authorities said might be headed to Louisa County.

Lola Estelle Mallory was last seen Saturday at 1:30 a.m. England Town Road in Spotsylvania, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

Deputy said she is driving a 2001 gold Honda Accord with Virginia tags YAJ9899 and may be headed to Oakland Road in Louisa.

Officials described Mallory as a Black female, 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 101 pounds. She has brown eyes and black/gray hair.

Mallory was last seen wearing a red, white and blue sweater; blue jeans and gray shoes.

“The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” officials said.

Call the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office [24/7 dispatch] with any information regarding her whereabouts at 540-278-4009 or 540-582-7115.

