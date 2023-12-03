L.L.Bean opens pop-up shop in Old Towne Petersburg: 'It's a huge thing'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- L.L. Bean's pop-up shop is up and running in Old Towne Petersburg this weekend.

The Maine-based retailer's mobile truck is open for shoppers and a giant driveable version of the iconic L.L. Bean boot is on hand for folks to take pictures," Director of Mingle, Eva Bowman said.

"They’ll have racks of clothes tents, they will really be able to feel this as a mobile pop-up shop in the street," Eva Bowman, the director of Mingle, an event venue in the city, explained.

Bowman said drawing L.L. Bean to the historic city is a "huge thing."

"To bring a big business here, whether we're attracting their clientele or not, it's just bringing attention to the city," Bowman said "[Local businesses] can then make money. We’re here for the attention of L.L. Bean, but it is for the local businesses.”

Petersburg is one of just four places in the Commonwealth where the retailer is hosting a pop-up shop.

The Old Towne pop-up is open through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Local News New L.L. Bean pop-up coming to Petersburg in time for holiday shopping season Wayne Covil

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.