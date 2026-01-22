Live! Casino Virginia opens today in Petersburg. Here's what you can expect.

PETERSBURG, Va. — Live! Casino Virginia opens its temporary gaming facility in Petersburg on Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. The casino is located at just off Interstate 95 at 301 Wagner Road.

"We have about 926 state-of-the-art slot machines. We have 30-plus table games. Our team members are ready. We are ready. We've been preparing for this moment for about 10 months," Live! Casino Virginia's general manager for the Petersburg facility Penny Parayo said.

The temporary casino is a placeholder for a planned Live! Casino Virginia resort and casino at the same property.

"In the future, where you are going to see a full blown resort and casino hotel experience out here," Parayo said. "A 200-room hotel... we're going to double our slot machines as well as our table games. We're going to have sports betting, we're going to have over 20 dining options around here."

