Trail of Little Debbie food wrappers leads police to burglary suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A trail of Little Debbie food wrappers led Virginia Beach Police to a suspect who had reportedly broken into a business on Laskin Road last week.

Virginia Beach Police said they were called to Laskin Endodontics around 7:40 a.m. on Aug. 15 for a report of a possible break-in. When they arrived, officers saw that someone had taken numerous items from the business, including food.

The suspect left behind a trail of wrappers that police said led them to a "concealed location" near the business. They found the suspect there with the stolen property.

Police said they also recovered a vehicle that belonged to the Sugar Plum Bakery, which is also located nearby on Laskin Road.

52-year-old Troy Brink of Virginia Beach was arrested and charged with burglary, auto tampering, auto tampering and destruction and two counts of possession of stolen property.

