Police ID man killed on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting on Richmond’s Southside last weekend.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Stockton Street for a report of a shooting at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, April. 11.

When police arrived they found 19-year-old Litonio Eaddy "down and unresponsive" with an apparent gunshot wound, according to officials.

Police said Eaddy was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death," police said.

Investigators have not yet released a suspect description nor any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Officers have been investigating nearly a dozen shootings across the River City since Easter Sunday.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

