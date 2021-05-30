Missing Chesterfield woman last seen Saturday may be driving black BMW, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 54-year-old Chesterfield woman officials said was last seen Saturday evening.

Lisa Lewis, of the 10700 block of Solaris Court in Chesterfield, was reported missing Sunday after her family was unable to locate her, according to Chesterfield County Police.

Police described Lewis as a white female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 135 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lewis may be driving a black, 2002 BMW, 3 Series, with Virginia plates MSLELE, police said.

Anyone with information about Lewis' whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

