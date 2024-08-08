How one Richmond man helped another break a generational curse: 'He gave me a shot'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Over the last several weeks, CBS 6 has been listening to the voices of our community, following up on our"Stop the Violence" Town Hall a year ago.

"Have conditions improved? Have concerns been addressed?" were some of the questions we asked in the wake of the town hall's one-year anniversary.

As a start, CBS 6 Anchor GeNienne Samuels updated community centers and programs available to kids and teenagers.

She shared encouraging updates from Richmond Parks & Rec and RRHA on their efforts to keep our youth engaged and safe, both during the summer and after school, in Richmond's so-called "hot spot" areas.

While researching these improvements and getting updates, Samuels discovered the remarkable journeys of two men, Lorez Simms and Lionel Bacon.

She sat down with Simms, a mentor and founder of Team Simms Elite Training, and Bacon, the Vice President of Philanthropy for the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls.

In an interview, they share the compelling story of how their paths crossed and how Bacon, then the YMCA of Richmond Executive Director, extended a lifeline that transformed Simms' trajectory, steering him away from the dangerous path he was on as a teenager living in Highland Park.

They also spoke about breaking a "generational curse" that keeps so many young people on the streets.

Both men also shared solutions that can help steer kids away from the dangers that lurk on street corners.

Part two will air on CBS 6 at 11 p.m.



