What was said in the STOP the Violence Town Hall in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- For more than two hours, community members had the opportunity to question Richmond-area leaders and share their solutions on how to stop the violence in our community.

Continue to scroll to watch some of the thoughts and opinions shared during the Your Voice, Your Community STOP the Violence Town Hall.

Is Project Exile a solution for today’s gun violence?

Virginia Public Safety Deputy Secretary recalls ‘commonsensical law’ that had immediate impact on crime

Richmond Police Chief: ‘Where majority of our crime guns are coming from’

Superintendent calls out Virginia lawmakers for ‘underfunding schools by billions’

Former gang member: ‘The mentality is different now’

"When I was in the streets, running the game, the mentality is different now. That's where we're losing the battle.

We're using an old methodology to try to transform and change a system, where we're not communicating effectively the way they communicate."

- Richmond Police Chaplin and former gang member Cruz Sherman

Richmond teacher talks about trauma of losing student: ‘It changed my life’

"I feel like the principal and higher-ups are scared of the students.

I feel like that's what's tearing the school system down.

They're not scared to say something, they're scared to tell the student, 'No, that's not right.'

You're scared of their reaction, or how they're gonna react to you how they're gonna come back at you.

I see it every day... they're scared the student might, you know, do some crazy."

- Richmond teacher Thelma Samuels

Richmond superintendent says ‘need is so great’ for after-school programs

Richmond father: ‘When will I have answers in my son’s murder?’

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.