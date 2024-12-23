Little Lily is battling cancer, just like her mom did years ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield family is rallying around 3-year-old Lily Moreland, who has been described as “kicking cancer’s butt,” just like her mother did years ago.

Lily is battling stage four high-risk neuroblastoma and is scheduled for her first of two back to back bone marrow transplants on Thursday.

Lily’s journey began this summer when her parents Ben and Danielle Moreland, brought her to the hospital for what they suspected was an allergic reaction due to a lump on Lily's neck.

“We walked out of the hospital with a diagnosis of stage four cancer,” Danielle said.

Woman who sang with Garth Brooks beat cancer twice. Now her daughter has been diagnosed

Since her diagnosis, Lily has undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and surgeries, earning her the nickname “tiny warrior.”

She is often heard affirming, “I am brave, I am strong and I am beautiful,” reminding herself of the strength needed to overcome her illness.

Danielle, who faced her own battle with cancer at the age of 19, understands Lily's fight all too well.

In 2016, she was diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin’s lymphoma on her birthday and underwent extensive treatment, including four rounds of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant.

It’s also the year the singer shared a stage with Garth Brooksat the Richmond Coliseum.

Cancer survivor sings with Garth Brooks

“I told her I will trade places with you in a heartbeat but not with your parents,” said Garth Brooks.

“At the time, I kind of thought to myself, like my parents, like they're not the ones you know, getting poked and having ports and getting chemo,” said Danielle. “Now on the other side, I 100%

would do it all over again for myself. But watching your child go through it, and then on top of that, knowing everything she's feeling with the side effects and the pain and all that, yeah, I wouldn't. I would not wish this upon my worst enemy, it's the worst thing.”

Through their difficult journey, the Morelands have received overwhelming support from family, friends, and even strangers around the world. Danielle said Brooks has even checked in on Lily.

“The messages I get, the gifts we get at our doorstep every day, the gift cards that help us for like gas, and groceries and finances, like medical things, it’s overwhelmingly amazing,” said Danielle.

“I feel like a thank you isn't even enough to say to all these people. I want them to know that when Lily is better and I'm not giving my 100% to her, I'm going to do everything I can to give back to childhood cancer and even the lymphoma community,” said Danielle.

“This year is the first year that I actually haven't been able to do the Christmas for a child with cancer instead everyone's doing for us now,” she shared.

Fortunately, Lily is in remission and is eagerly anticipating a Barbie-themed 4th birthday celebration in March as she looks ahead to life out of the hospital.

Loved ones have established a GoFundMe to "Support Lily’s Fight."

