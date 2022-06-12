Lightning blamed for 3 house fires in Central Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Lightning from severe storms caused at least three house fires Sunday morning, according to Henrico Fire officials.

Firefighters were called to a home along Vienna Woods Place around 8:30 a.m.

Neighbors reported seeing lightning hit the home shortly before the fire broke out.

"It was pretty shocking because we didn't hear anything," neighbor Gregg Henson said. "The dogs were freaking out, but we didn't hear anything until we heard the trucks. Then we noticed that a crowd had gathered and the flames were coming out of the attic. So I thought for sure that the house was going to be a major hit, but they did a really good job minimizing it."

No one was injured and the homeowners were not home when the fire started.

In addition to the fires, more than 15,000 customers lost power as storms moved through Virginia.

