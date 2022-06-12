Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lightning blamed for 3 house fires in Central Virginia

Lightning from severe storms caused at least three house fires Sunday morning, according to Henrico Fire officials.
Posted at 6:40 PM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 18:40:13-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Lightning from severe storms caused at least three house fires Sunday morning, according to Henrico Fire officials.

Firefighters were called to a home along Vienna Woods Place around 8:30 a.m.

Neighbors reported seeing lightning hit the home shortly before the fire broke out.

"It was pretty shocking because we didn't hear anything," neighbor Gregg Henson said. "The dogs were freaking out, but we didn't hear anything until we heard the trucks. Then we noticed that a crowd had gathered and the flames were coming out of the attic. So I thought for sure that the house was going to be a major hit, but they did a really good job minimizing it."

No one was injured and the homeowners were not home when the fire started.

In addition to the fires, more than 15,000 customers lost power as storms moved through Virginia.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone