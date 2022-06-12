Severe storms cause flooding, knock out power to thousands in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A batch of severe storms brought rainfall totals of 1-5 inches across Central Virginia Saturday into Sunday morning prompting flood advisories for parts of the Commonwealth.

The storms also knocked out power to more than 11,000 homes in Central Virginia as of 12 p.m. Most of those outages were in Henrico (6,998), Richmond (2,005), New Kent (1,468) and Hopewell (181), according to Dominion Energy.

WTVR

While the batch of severe storms is moving off to our east, some widely scattered storms are possible this afternoon into this evening. These will not affect everyone. However, the storms that do develop will have some heavy rainfall and the potential to be strong.

