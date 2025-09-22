VSP investigates single-engine plane crash in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-engine plane crash in Williamsburg on Monday.
According to VSP, the crash occured at 213 Lightfoot Road around 5:30 p.m. The pilot, who was the only occupant, has exited the plane and was taken to be evaluated. No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
