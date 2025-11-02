Light the Night walk raises $800,000 to fight blood cancer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Colorful lanterns lit up the sky Saturday night as hundreds gathered to raise money for blood cancer research.

CBS 6 investigative reporter Laura French helped kick off the annual Light the Night event at Innsbrook in Glen Allen.

The Blood Cancer United walk brings the community together to support research efforts.

CBS 6 Community PHOTOS: 2025 Light the Night Walk at Innsbrook

Participants carried different colored lanterns during the walk. Red lanterns represented supporters, gold honored those who lost their battle with blood cancer, and white lanterns were carried by survivors.

French, a cancer survivor herself, shared her personal connection to the cause. She gives back to the organization that supported her father when he was diagnosed with leukemia and needed a stem cell transplant.

Provided to WTVR Joseph Heinzen and Laura French

Her father died this summer, but French said the organization, formerly known as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, gave her family precious extra time with him.

The event raised $845,000 for blood cancer research, according to the organization's website.

WATCH: Laura French changing lives through her father’s battle with cancer

Reporter Laura French changing lives through her father`s battle with cancer

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.