Light the Night walk raises $800,000 to fight blood cancer

CBS 6's Laura French shares personal connection to blood cancer cause at fundraising walk
Greg McQuade reports for WTVR.com.
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Colorful lanterns lit up the sky Saturday night as hundreds gathered to raise money for blood cancer research.

CBS 6 investigative reporter Laura French helped kick off the annual Light the Night event at Innsbrook in Glen Allen.

The Blood Cancer United walk brings the community together to support research efforts.

Participants carried different colored lanterns during the walk. Red lanterns represented supporters, gold honored those who lost their battle with blood cancer, and white lanterns were carried by survivors.

French, a cancer survivor herself, shared her personal connection to the cause. She gives back to the organization that supported her father when he was diagnosed with leukemia and needed a stem cell transplant.

Her father died this summer, but French said the organization, formerly known as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, gave her family precious extra time with him.

The event raised $845,000 for blood cancer research, according to the organization's website.

