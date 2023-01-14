Fire damages Chesterfield; no injuries reported

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Crews are investigating what sparked a house fire in South Chesterfield Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a house on Light Street just before 9:45 a.m. after crews were told residents were trapped inside the home. But no one was found inside, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said January is the leading month for house fires in Central Virginia and across the country.

“Well the best thing that we tell everybody is to have a safety fire plan in your home,” Lt. Kenny Mitchell with Chesterfield Fire said. “Make sure you have a working smoke alarm and make sure it’s working properly by testing it.”

Mitchell also said talking about a home escape plan could be life saving.

“That means get with your family, start the conversation about if a fire happens in this home today, tonight, how am I going to get out?”

Click here to find out how you can receive a free smoke alarm for your home.

