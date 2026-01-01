New device aims to 'combat problem' before dangerous crashes happen

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A new device is being launched to combat speeding on roadways, with technology designed to prevent dangerous driving before it happens.

The LifeSafer Intelligence Speed Assistance (ISA) is a device that goes in vehicles and controls acceleration to keep drivers within speed limits. The technology is being promoted as a solution to reduce roadway crashes, particularly among teen drivers.

"We need technology to combat this problem, and what's great about this technology is, it's going to keep you from going over the speed limit, but it's also going to be the building blocks," said Tammy Gweedo McGee, executive director of the Gweedo Memorial Foundation.

McGee has been advocating for safe driving through her foundation since her 16-year-old son, Connor Guido, died in a car crash while on the way to a homecoming party. She has partnered with organizations like LifeSafer to promote road safety.



Virginia mom advocates for road safety after teen son's death

Michael Travars, president of LifeSafer, describes the ISA as "training wheels for cars."

"Put it on the car for the first 12 months that your child drives. Let them create safe driving habits, let them learn what it feels like to drive a vehicle," Travars said.

The device works by gradually reducing acceleration as drivers approach speed limits.

"What we want to do is have a safety technology that says you get to 25," Travars explained. "But get to 20, you get to lose a little acceleration. You get to 24, you lose a lot of acceleration. You get to 25, you can't go faster."

Travars says he wants to reach two main groups: super speeders and teen drivers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2023, 37% of male drivers aged 15 to 20 involved in fatal crashes were speeding — the highest proportion of any age group.

McGee says her son was in the vehicle when the driver was speeding, lost control and crashed the car.

"The driver was doing twice the legal speed limit when he lost control of the car, ran off the road, hit a tree, flipped the car and he killed all three of them," McGhee said. "All three boys' lives ended because of things that were 100 percent preventable."

The goal of LifeSafer ISA is to keep teens and all drivers from reaching dangerous speeds.

"Does it cost you a little bit of money? Sure, it does. But to outweigh that against the life of your child, there's no comparison and we will be able to combat this with technology," McGee said.