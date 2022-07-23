Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Database details Richmond police response to 2020 protests

Richmond Police have apologized and retracted tweets related to a 2020 incident at the Lee Monument when peaceful demonstrators were tear gassed by police.
Tear-gas-Wayne-1.jpeg
Posted at 2:08 PM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 14:08:11-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Bodycam videos, police reports and other materials connected to the city of Richmond's aggressive response to protesters in June 2020 have been made public through the Library of Virginia.

The database that went live recently is part of a legal settlement between the city and plaintiffs who say police used excessive force against protesters who gathered at the Robert E. Lee statue two years ago in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

IMG_2077.JPG

RELATED: Police apologize to peaceful protesters for tear gas; explain what happened

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd ahead of an 8 p.m. curfew. The department later apologized and said the use of tear gas was unwarranted. A few days later, the city's police chief resigned.

Thomas H. Roberts, a lawyer for some of the plaintiffs, said the archive will allow the public to judge for themselves how police responded.

Members of the public will be able to contribute their own footage of what occurred to the archive.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone