Family closes award-winning Virginia corn mazes after confrontation with visitors

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. — Liberty Mills Farm, a nationally recognized family owned farm and pumpkin patch, abruptly closed to the public this week after an incident at its corn mazes, owners Kent and Evie Woods posted on Facebook.

"This past weekend, at ages 70 and 63, we were accused of being incompetent owners, having a beautiful farm and maze but poor customer service, being unwelcoming and not being able to solve simple problems or train our staff adequately. Staff, along with myself, were threatened with physical violence and a phone was repeatedly shoved in my face. We were sworn at and accused of being racist," the post read. "Effective today, we are closing the farm, corn maze and pumpkin patch for the season... The anger directed towards our family and staff, the loss of sleep and continuous stress are not worth continuing operations. We will no longer accept the venom that is directed at us personally."

The Woods' statement indicated they would evaluate whether or not to reopen in 2026 and tickets purchased for this season will be refunded.

Supporters reacted with shock and sadness in the Facebook comments.

"We are saddened and frustrated that you all are having to deal with this! Liberty Mills has been a highlight of our falls for the past 4 or 5 years, and the owners and staff treat each guest like family, making sure that we all leave with smiles," Angelica Jackman posted.

"This is so sad to read! My family and I have came to the farm in many different occasions and never once felt that way," Ronee Bishop added.

Located about 90 minutes northwest of Richmond, Liberty Mills Farm corn mazes has been ranked in the Top 5 of USA Today's corn mazes nationwide.





CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.