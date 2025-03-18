Events left these Virginia veterans homeless. Now they're finding a 'dignified space' in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. — A nonprofit dedicated to providing care and resources for homeless veterans is expanding in Richmond.

Liberation Veteran Services (LVS), located on the corner of 12th and Hull streets on Richmond's Southside, has become a home for Mickel Hutchinson.

"It's treated me good," he explained.

The 65-year-old former Army veteran served our nation in Panama during the Cold War.

"You don't want to go through it, but you signed up," Hutchinson shared. "You got to go. You got to go."

But nearly 30 years after retiring from the service, he found himself spending his nights out in the cold.

“I stayed in my car for a while," he said. "A little two-seater that wasn't comfortable, but it was a roof over my head."

Hutchinson says he lost his job as a construction worker during the pandemic.

"Then the rents went up, and so I had to vacate," Hutchinson said.

After three months of homelessness, Hutchinson went to the Veterans Affairs (VA) in search of help, which landed him at LVS.

"I was home," he smiled. "I felt home."

The nonprofit provided a bed for Hutchinson and a connection to other men who once walked in his shoes, like Stanley Banks.

“I got here, and I feel like the Lord guided me here," Banks shared.

The 71-year-old spent five months there four years ago.

“It was an experience that I never want to ever experience again, being homeless and not knowing where your next meal or where you’re gonna lay your head," said Banks.

After guidance from LVS during his wait for a housing voucher from the VA, Banks was back in his own place.

"I didn't have anything," he said. "Now, God has blessed me with housing, food in my box, a little clothes on my back, and I've finally got my driver's license."

That’s why he still comes back to this historic building to show those who live here now where their life could soon be.

"I would have never thought I would come to this point in life," Banks noted. "They have helped me tremendously. You know they never have shut the door in my face; it's always open. It feels good to come this far."

Banks and Hutchinson know they’re the lucky ones.

"When I see veterans out there, or homeless people as well, I go by the grace of God—that could be me. I could have been still out there," Banks said.

Right now, Liberation Veteran Services can only serve 38 veterans at a time.

"There's a pretty consistent waiting list for our program," explained CEO Jay Patrick. "We are seeing a huge spike, especially from those who have served in combat.”

That’s why the nonprofit is working to expand. Construction is underway along Midlothian Turnpike on Veterans Village.

"We've designed the space specifically for comfort, dignity, and respect," said Patrick.

The development will replace the current building on Hull Street and will feature 50 micro-apartments, a community building, a kitchen, laundry facilities, and a courtyard.

"They will actually have a key and their own private quarters, their own private shower, their own private bedroom, and it's going to be a much more dignified space," Patrick said.

"I’ve always had my own place, so it'll be nice getting back into it," said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson will likely be in his own apartment before the transition to Veterans Village happens in late December, but he and Banks can already see the impact this new space will have.

“This is the best thing going for veterans, homeless veterans," said Banks.

These men who may not have fought in combat are still battling their own issues, but this space helps give them hope—for a future and a new home.

“This program is about getting another start all over again," explained Banks.

Liberation Veteran Services has reached 90% of its fundraising goal for phase one of Veterans Village, which will include 50 new beds, but fundraising for phase two has not yet begun.

That phase will include 20 permanent housing apartments.

