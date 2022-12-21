For the last 7 months, this Southside Richmond organization has helped to feed the community

RICHMOND, Va. -- Levi's Community Kitchen, a nonprofit on Richmond's Southside, is working to see the needs of the community and is trying to meet them.

Volunteers at Fountain of Life Church on the city's Southside look forward to ushering in neighbors who may want a bite to eat. Since opening their doors seven months ago, they have given thousands of meals and clothing and have helped with housing.

Latavia, a volunteer, is thrilled about the help they give to the community. In her work, she is honoring the legacy of her father, the late leader of the church.

"He has been a person who has always given back for years, even when we were in the Jackson Ward community. We took time to do a survey to see the needs. The purpose of the kitchen is to give a helping hand," Latavia said.

Their work, praised by the community, caught the attention of CBS 6. Latavia and Charmaine found themselves on the receiving end of a Month of Giving surprise.

"We have always been a church that's given back. We just need to see what is the need now," Latavia said.

They are hoping that as more people see their efforts, they too will step up and help carry out their mission to build people, build community and change the world, not just during the holiday season but all year.

"We want the people to know we are here. Our doors are open. Not just during church, but we are here to help and give back to the community. We need jackets, sweaters and anything that can keep them warm. We also want to build our food pantry," Charmaine said.

Our goal is to be an on-site resource center where people can come, fill out job applications, eat, get clothing and sit down to take a break," Latavia said.