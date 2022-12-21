Contributing to a kitchen that helps feed the community

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 Reporter Shelby Brown surprised Levi's Community Kitchen on East Broad Rock Road with some food to add to their pantry and a gift card to purchase more goods for the community.

The organization at the Fountain of Life Church on the southside opened seven months ago to feed the community meals, help with housing and provide clothing to those in need.

