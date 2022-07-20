70-year-old man was driving on shoulder in I-95 crash that killed woman, troopers say

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police have released the identity of the woman killed in Tuesday's deadly crash in I-95 in Hanover County.

VSP said she was Angela Clements Hurley, 49, of Mechanicsville, Va.

Police, in consultation with the Hanover County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, have charged Levi E. Braxton III, 70, of Saluda, Va., with involuntary manslaughter and driving while suspended in connection with the crash.

VSP said Braxton was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain north along Interstate 95 in the area of the 90-mile marker. Police said he was traveling at a high rate of speed and had reportedly been driving erratically.

Police said Braxton then drove onto the right shoulder of the highway to get around another car when he crashed into Hurley's car, which was disabled. Hurley was inside the car at the time and died on the scene.

Virginia Department of Transportation

"It was a normal traffic day on the interstate. There was no reason for him to be passing on the shoulder," said VSP Public Information Officer Sgt. Jessica Shehan, who added Hurley was doing everything she was supposed dealing with a broken down car. "If you're broke down on the side of the road, what we ask you to do is, unfortunately, exactly what she did. Sit inside your vehicle and dial #77 or call a tow truck to come out to you as soon as you can."

Shehan added that they recovered the black box from Braxton's vehicle and said they estimated he was traveling at 89 miles per hour (MPH) at the point of impact. The speed limit along that stretch of 95 is 70 MPH.

"It's a horrible, very sad crash and we -- the reason we go out on the holidays and enforce the traffic laws as strictly as we do and every day is to hopefully prevent these things from happening," added Shehan. "So, we ask that if you do happen to see someone driving recklessly on the interstate please dial #77. Let the Virginia State Police know, let the local jurisdictions know, so that we can get out there and we can, hopefully get someone stopped before a horrible accident like this happens."

Braxton was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries at VCU Medical Center. He has yet to have his first court appearance.

Shehan said the crash remains under investigation and more charges could be filed.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.