Woman killed, man charged in fatal Hanover crash that stopped traffic on I-95

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A woman is dead and a man is facing involuntary manslaughter charges after a crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County on Tuesday.

Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-95 north at the 90-mile marker.

Levi Braxton, III, 70 of Saluda, Virginia was driving a 2015 GMC Terrain on I-95 north at a high rate of speed. Braxton drove onto the right shoulder to pass another driver.

As Braxton entered onto the right shoulder, he hit a 2007 Nissan Sentra which had become disabled on the right shoulder of the interstate. The driver of the Sentra was inside the broken-down car when it was hit. The 49-year-old from Mechanicsville died on the scene.

Virginia State Police are currently working to notify her family.

Braxton was transported and released from VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He will be charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while suspended by the Hanover Commonwealth Attorney's office.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.