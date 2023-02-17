Mom charged after 6-year-old brought gun to Virginia elementary school, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives have charged the mother of a 6-year-old student who brought a handgun to Little Creek Elementary School on Thursday.
Police responded to Little Creek Elementary School located at 7901 Nancy Drive for the report of a student having a weapon in the school around 3:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they said a handgun was turned over to police by school staff.
READ MORE: What's the safety protocol? Student found with gun at Norfolk elem. school, other incidents reported
As a result of the investigation, Letty M. Lopez, 35, of Norfolk, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and allowing access to loaded firearm by children.
Lopez was released on a criminal summons, according to police.
No injuries were reported during the incident.