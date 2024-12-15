Virginia father of 5 hit by bear falling from tree during hunting accident dies

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia father of five has died after being struck by a bear falling from a tree in Lunenburg County, according to state wildlife officials.

An investigation by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, which was notified of the incident around 9:50 a.m. Monday, suggests that a group of hunters chased a bear into a tree.

Then as the group retreated from the bottom of the tree, one of the hunters shot the bear, according to officials.

As the animal fell, it hit 58-year-old Lester C. Harvey Jr., of Phenix, Virginia, who was standing about 10 feet from the bottom of the tree, officials said.

One of the hunters provided first aid until local fire and EMS arrived, according to officials.

Harvey, who had been in serious but stable condition after being transported from VCU South Hill to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, died of his injuries on Friday, Dec. 13, officials confirmed Sunday.

Harvey was a self-employed contractor and avid outdoorsman who "was a friend to all and never met a stranger," according to his obituary.

He is survived by his wife, three sons, two daughters and eight grandchildren.

Harvey's funeral will take place on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church on Mt. Carmel Road in Brookneal.

"The Department is not currently seeking any charges related to this incident," an official with the agency said Sunday.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

