Delivery driver accused of sexually assaulting 92-year-old woman at Chesterfield facility denied bond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A video camera set up by the family members of a 92-year-old woman captured a man sexually assaulting her at an assisting living facility last week, according to testimony from prosecutors Tuesday.

48-year-old Leon Sykes Jr. is charged with aggravated sexual battery, indecent exposure and unlawful entry in connection to the December 1 incident.

Sykes was a medical supply delivery driver and entered the woman’s room while she was sleeping, prosecutors said. He allegedly exposed himself and groped the victim until she woke up and yelled.

Investigators said Sykes ran away and left the facility. He was arrested later the same day when returning to the same facility to make another delivery and an employee called the police.

Prosecutors said during a bond hearing Tuesday, the victim’s son had set up the camera to see if she fell, but it instead captured the attack. Sykes’ defense did not dispute what was in the video, instead arguing he had a limited criminal history, family in the area and a teen child he helps support.

A judge ultimately denied him bond because they deemed him a danger to others because he is “allegedly abusing the elderly.”

Police called the investigation ongoing and said detectives believe Sykes may have additional victims.

“The act is bizarre, and it's so brazen that anyone with experience in these sorts of incidents, you look at his actions, and the concern is that he has done it before,” Sgt. Winford Lewis, Chesterfield Police. “If anyone's had any bizarre encounter with this individual, or obviously for sex-related offenses, people don't necessarily come forward right away for any number of reasons; hopefully, if they're familiar with this individual and he did victimize them that they come forward so we can look into it further.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.