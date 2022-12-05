Police: Delivery driver sexually assaulted woman at Chesterfield assisted living facility

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A delivery driver sexually assaulted a sleeping woman at a Chesterfield assisted living facility, according to Chesterfield Police. Leon Sykes Jr., 48, of Richmond, was arrested on December 1 when he returned to the West Huguenot Road facility to make another delivery.

Sykes was charged with aggravated sexual battery, indecent exposure, and unlawful entry in connection to the December 1 incident.

"After making a delivery to another room, the investigation indicates Sykes entered the room of the victim, who was sleeping. Sykes then inappropriately touched the victim while exposing his penis," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "When the victim awoke, Sykes fled. He was apprehended when he returned to the facility later in the day to make another delivery."

Police called the investigation ongoing and said detectives believe Sykes may have additional victims. Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.