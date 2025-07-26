Group gives away school supplies to 600 kids in Petersburg so 'they can be the best'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Lending Helping Hands hosted its 5th annual back-to-school giveaway to make sure hundreds of children in Petersburg are prepared for the upcoming school year.

Hundreds of families gathered to collect essential school materials, which organizers said were distributed to more than 600 kids.

Children received various school supplies, including notebooks, backpacks, pencils and even some clothing.

Officials with the group said rising costs due to inflation make events like these crucial for families who need assistance.

FULL INTERVIEW: Lending Helping Hands founder on back-to-school giveaway

"These events are so important to me personally because when I went to school, things didn't cost as much," Laverle Talley, who founded Lending Helping Hands, said. "We have families in the community that are struggling."

Talley said the goal is to take some of the burden off parents in hopes of ensuring kids have what they need for school to be successful.

"This is just one of the many events that we do for the community because our mission is very simple... to provide a variety of resources to the homeless, the unsheltered, the youth and the seniors," Talley explained. "Today, we are focusing on our students from Petersburg. We want to make sure that they can be the best."

