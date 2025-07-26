These Central Virginia Verizon stores are giving away free backpacks on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. — Verizon Wireless stores will give away $3 million worth of free backpacks nationwide on Sunday as part of the company's 13th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event.

The giveaway begins at 1 p.m. and includes more than 10 stores across the CBS 6 viewing area.

Round Room, a Verizon retailer, is organizing the event to help ease financial burdens for families facing rising inflation and tariffs.

In addition to free backpacks, some stores will host family-friendly activities including dunk tanks, obstacle courses and additional giveaways.



1449 S Main Street in Blackstone

12101 Branders Creek Drive in Chester

2234 John Rolfe Parkway in Henrico

7320 Staples Mill Road in Henrico

3805 Oaklawn Boulevard in Hopewell – (Clear Backpacks)

90 Old Fair Grounds Way in Kilmarnock

11018 Kentucky Springs Road in Mineral

2490 Anderson Highway in Powhatan

2501 New Kent Highway Ste A in Quinton

1519 W Broad Street in Richmond

1388A Tappahannock Boulevard in Tappahannock

416 14th Street Ste D in West Point

This event provides another opportunity for families who missed any of the other back-to-school events, offering free school supplies.

