Building Blocks: Lego breaks ground on massive Virginia warehouse, opens Short Pump store

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Lego continues to build its regional presence, marking an early milestone in the construction of a massive warehouse while opening a retail location on opposite ends of the metro area. The Danish toymaker held a groundbreaking ceremony this week for an upcoming $366 million warehouse and distribution facility planned in the Crosspointe Logistics Center in Prince George County.

The event Thursday came just days after a Lego store opened at Short Pump Town Center in Henrico County. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.