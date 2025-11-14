Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Building Blocks: Lego breaks ground on massive Virginia warehouse, opens Short Pump store

Lego distribution center and warehouse.jpg
Lego
A rendering of the 2 million-square-foot Lego distribution center and warehouse planned to open in 2027 in Prince George County.
Lego distribution center and warehouse.jpg
Posted

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Lego continues to build its regional presence, marking an early milestone in the construction of a massive warehouse while opening a retail location on opposite ends of the metro area. The Danish toymaker held a groundbreaking ceremony this week for an upcoming $366 million warehouse and distribution facility planned in the Crosspointe Logistics Center in Prince George County.

The event Thursday came just days after a Lego store opened at Short Pump Town Center in Henrico County. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

