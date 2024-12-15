Watch Now
LEGO brings 'Build to Give' to Virginia YMCA to 'spark curiosity'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Lego Group's “Build to Give" initiative made a stop at the Manchester Family YMCA to spread some holiday joy on Saturday.

Neighbors were invited to bring children to build with LEGO bricks to create a unique heart design. Those creations were then used to decorate holiday trees, which were gifted to the YMCA.

