What a local ‘LEGO Master’ contestant taught children in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Ben Edlavitch grew up in the Tuckahoe neighborhood and often played with LEGOs with his grandfather, Poppy.

The pair later took their talents to the 4th season of the reality building competition show LEGO Masters.

“That was a once in a lifetime experience. I'm really glad that I got to do that with my grandpa. It was the culmination of a lifetime of building and playing with LEGO,” Edlavitch said.

Edlavitch and his grandfather shared their lifelong-affinity of the popular bricks to the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond on Monday morning.

WTVR LEGO Master Ben Edlavitch (right) and his grandfather Poppy

Only CBS 6 was at the Branch Avenue club as the pair led a special workshop with LEGOs called ‘Build the Change.’

The Henrico native first spoke about the challenges climate change presents to pollinators, like bees. He then challenged the girls and boys to build potential solutions using LEGOs.

Preben Elnef, program lead for the company’s investment in Virginia, USA, and LEGO employee volunteers supported the session, building alongside Northside Club members to showcase their ideas with LEGO bricks.

“I get to share some of these skills with the kids here and give them a little information about architecture about the career path that I've chosen. Just about sustainability about our ecosystem and all stuff that's very useful,” Edlavitch explained.

The LEGO Group’s Build the Change program empowers children around the world to build a more sustainable future through play. The workshop includes fun and engaging content and provides children with LEGO® bricks and other creative materials to showcase their ideas, according to press release.



Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.